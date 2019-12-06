Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Puppy 'Bucket' allegedly shot three times with bow and arrow

6th Dec 2019 8:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been charged after he allegedly shot a puppy with a longbow and arrow.

About 8am Friday, police were called to a property on Canowindra Court, South Golden Beach following reports an eight-month-old puppy was shot.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were told a man had allegedly fired three arrows at the eight-month-old puppy, Bucket, with the third arrow striking the puppy in the back.

Residents in neighbouring properties took Bucket to a veterinarian where he was put down due to the severity of his injuries.

Police spoke to a 59-year-old man and he was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

The man was charged with commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beat and seriously injure an animal.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Monday 13 January 2020.

byron crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Northern Rivers schools performed over 5 years

        Education An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best.

        Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        premium_icon Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        News One superlot is earmarked to be transformed into a medium-density housing hub.

        Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        premium_icon Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        News A BALLINA man allegedly stole the vehicle while a 12-month-old child was asleep in...

        FULL LIST: Level 1 water restrictions

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Level 1 water restrictions

        News Water restrictions are coming, but what does that mean?