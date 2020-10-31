Menu
Punters’ late switch on election result

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
31st Oct 2020 6:12 PM
Late betting money is backing a Labor minority to rule Queensland after Saturday's election.

Betting agency Sportsbet at lunchtime on Saturday had a Labor minority at $1.95 - days after the odds were just $1.73 for a Labor majority, compared to $4 for a Labor minority.

The odds for an LNP minority stand at $2.75, whereas that of an LNP majority is at $10.

Punters have Labor as the next government either way, with odds of $1.20 compared to the LNP's $4.

If punters have it right, Annastacia Palaszczuk may have to settle for a Labor minority government. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
If punters have it right, Annastacia Palaszczuk may have to settle for a Labor minority government. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

If the punters are on the money, Labor leader and incumbent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will have to change her mind on doing "no deals".

Ms Palaszczuk had repeatedly asked Queensland for a majority government in the lead up to the election, but if the betting agencies are anything to go by, she might have to settle for a minority.

As for whether that will be with the Greens or Katter's Australian Party remains to be seen.

The late surge came along with changes to a number of key seats, most notable in Pumicestone, said to be the "bellwether" seat of the election. Labor has surged to $1.50, with the LNP trailing behind at $2.50.

In Currumbin, Labor has taken over as favourite to win, with the odds firming from $2 to $1.85, while the LNP has drifted from $1.75 to $1.95.

If the betting markets are an indication, Labor will lose South Brisbane and McConnel to the Greens, with the minor party at odds of $1.25 to Labor's $3.75 and $1.80 to Labor's $2 respectively.

Deb Frecklington could pick up one of three key Townsville seats, while Labor looks certain to maintain Thuringowa and Mundingburra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Deb Frecklington could pick up one of three key Townsville seats, while Labor looks certain to maintain Thuringowa and Mundingburra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

 

Sportsbet have Labor picking up two of the three key Townsville seats. They're the favourites in Mundingburra at $1.65 (LNP $2.10) and in Thuringowa at $2.10 (KAP $2.50), while the LNP is favoured to pick up Townsville with odds of $1.50 against Labor's $2.50.

Of the nine key southeast Queensland seats, here's what the odds are on Sportsbet as of 2pm on Saturday, October 31.

Bonney: LNP $1.25, Labor $4

Burleigh: LNP $1.30, Labor $3.25

Caloundra: LNP $1.75 to Labor $2.10

Currumbin: Labor $1.85 to LNP $1.95

Gaven: Labor $1.50, LNP $2.50

Glass House: LNP $1.80, Labor $2

Maryborough: Labor: $1.10, ONP: $5.50

Pumicestone: Labor $1.50, LNP $2.50

and Theodore: LNP $1.50, Labor $2.50

Other seats to watch include:

Cooper: Labor $1.10, Greens $5.50

McConnel: Greens $1.80, Labor $2

Mundingburra: Labor $1.65, LNP $2.10

South Brisbane: Greens $1.25, Labor $2.75

Thuringowa: Labor $2.10, KAP $2.50

Townsville: Labor $1.95, LNP $1.95

Whitsunday: LNP $2.10, KAP $2.50, NQF: $4.50

Punters' late switch on election result

