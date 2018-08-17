Menu
Login
SPIKE IN NUMBERS: WIRES warns to be on alert for puggles as the breeding season begins.
SPIKE IN NUMBERS: WIRES warns to be on alert for puggles as the breeding season begins.
Environment

Puggle alert: be on the lookout for these little critters

by WIRES Northern Rivers
17th Aug 2018 9:00 AM

With the days lengthening and temperatures getting warmer, WIRES would like to alert the public that we are moving into puggle season.

Now is breeding time for echidnas and females may be carrying either an egg or a very small echidna, known as a 'puggle'. Echidnas do not actually have a permanent pouch. Instead they have contracting muscles in their abdomens, which form a pouch-like fold.

After 10 days in the egg the puggle taps on the inside of the egg with what is called an 'egg tooth' to break the soft shell. It then stays in the pouch for a further two months until it starts to develop spines, at which time mum will dig a nursery burrow in which she will leave the puggle. She will close up the entry and return every 2-10 days to feed the young through a series of mammary pores on her stomach.

WIRES would like to ask the public to be especially vigilant at the moment in regard to echidnas. Should you come across an injured echidna please stop, check underneath the animal as well as the surrounding area.

The impact from a car accident can cause a puggle to roll some distance from mum's body. A search can often locate a tiny un-spined puggle. They will be rolled into a ball and may look like a pinky-grey clump of clay. Please call WIRES Northern Rivers (66281898) straight away if a puggle is found, as they require specialist intensive care immediately.

If you find an adult echidna which may be injured, WIRES also asks that you contact them immediately for advice. Because of their spines, echidnas are difficult to handle. Be sure to let WIRES know exactly where you find the echidna so the animal can be returned to the exact location for release.

animals breeding season echidnas look out puggle
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Marvellous Wonderettes reunited

    Whats On THE singing ladies are back and the 1970s are roaring.

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Three times the Elvis appeal

    Whats On Elvis - An American Trilogy show is coming to the Northern Rivers

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Un bon film! French cinema festival is coming

    Movies Alliance Francaise Cote du Nord has unveiled this year's program

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    A beauty, a beast and some singing cutlery sought

    Whats On Ballina Players is auditioning for Beauty and the Beast

    Local Partners