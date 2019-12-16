Pubs, clubs, drunken violence targeted in police blitz

A police blitz was conducted across Northern NSW over the weekend.

A police blitz was conducted across Northern NSW over the weekend.

MORE than 70 extra police officers were deployed across Northern NSW over the weekend as part of a blitz on alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour.

Operation Pariac focused on public areas and licensed premises on Friday and Saturday to ensure patron and venue compliance.

Northern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Max Mitchell, said the operation covered all 11 police districts with a total of 76 officers.

Police carried out 398 premises inspections, with 10 detections of liquor, gaming or DA breaches.

A total of 22 move on directions were issued, with 25 arrests made during the operation for numerous offences, including assault, hinder arrest, drug possession or supply and drink-driving.

Assistant Commissioner Mitchell APM, said the blitz aimed to reinforce the message that people’s safety was the police force’s number one priority.

“Anti-social behaviour and other public-order incidents tend to increase when more people are out and about,” he said.

“Our focus was to keep people safe and ensure licensed venues are complying with the rules.

“No one should have to deal with those who have had too much to drink on a night out.

“Know your limits and make sure you drink responsibly this holiday season; you could end up affecting not just your life, but those around you also.”