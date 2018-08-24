What your go-to drink says about you

FIRST dates usually have one thing in common - drinking.

Whether you're going out for dinner, a film or at a party, it's likely the booze will flow at some point.

You may have a go-to drink for dates, or a favourite all-round tipple.

But it turns out your choice of refreshment can reveal something about your personality.

Dating Expert and Psychologist Amelie Guerard has revealed what your drink says about you - and what it means if your date orders it.

Amelie, who is dating app Once's in-house expert, reveals going for a drink is the preferred first-date option, with more than half of people Once asked choosing this activity.

BEER

One of the most popular drinks all-round, a beer is a solid choice in a pub or bar.

If you order this on your date, it means you're a chilled out person.

You're not putting any pressure on this date, and don't have high expectations.

You're happy with a few drinks after work and are generally an easygoing laid back person.

Amelie says: "If your date orders this he will take this first date very seriously.

"He will try to understand every aspect of your personality and really 'get' you."

WINE

Another classic tipple, this beverage oozes sophistication.

You love to know everyone's business and aren't afraid to say it like it is.

You don't like being alone, and really love a compliment.

On a first date you'll likely find out everything about the person - including old flames.

If your date orders this, Amelie says: "You should be careful of what you are doing and saying because your date has a well-trained eye and will be analysing every word and action.

"Pay attention and don't hesitate to pay him compliments to relax the atmosphere."

RUM-BASED DRINK

If you order this type of drink, you're a mysterious and captivating person.

You love letting your hair down and are the life and soul of the party.

You're fun to be around and it's likely your dates turn into adventures - hello shots.

Amelie says: "If your date orders this he likes to have fun whatever the occasion and your first date is no exception.

"He wants to have a good time and he is probably expecting more from this first date.

"His motto: "YOLO - no regrets!"

PROSECCO

If you opt for bubbles, it in fact means you're quite shy.

You have a composed exterior and an interesting personality underneath.

You're classy - hence the fizz - but you're not shallow, despite what some people might think.

Amelie says: "If your date orders this your date will probably be a bit timid at the beginning.

"It will be up to you to try to understand him and initiate the conversation.

"It will take more than one date to get a real feel of his personality - but don't give up or you'll be missing out on something great!"

TEQUILA-BASED DRINK

We don't necessarily mean hitting the shots, but any tequila-based drink such as a tequila sunrise means you love life.

You tackle life head on, you take risks, accept challenges and live in the moment.

You're definitely not shy or nervous, and need someone who can keep up with you.

Amelie says: "If your date orders this he is very determined.

"Your date will ask you thousands of questions to get to know you and what you are looking for in a relationship.

"He's curious, not nosy. If he wants to take things further on the first date, he will not be shy about letting you know.

"Expect an invitation back to his. Don't say we didn't warn you!"

VODKA-BASED DRINK

If you order this, such as a vodka tonic or even a Cosmopolitan, it means you're a bubbly, chatty person.

You're gregarious and love meeting new people - so you relish the excitement of a first date.

But you love the limelight and don't mind being the centre of attention.

It means you love chatting about yourself, which could be a sign of instability, but make sure you ask your date questions too.

Amelie says: "If your date orders this: Your date will show off all night long.

"He is likely to pull out every trick in the book to impress you.

"He is a hyperactive and energetic, so you don't need to fear any awkward silences - he will know how to get the conversation going.

"You certainly won't be bored on this date, but make sure he is engaging and he is into you as much as he is himself!"

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished here with permission.