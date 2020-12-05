Psychological thriller filmed locally to premiere on Netflix

A AUSTRALIAN psychological thriller filmed in Northern NSW last year will premiere on Netflix this weekend.

In Sweet River, Hana (played by British actor Lisa Kay) returns to the sleepy town of Billins, nestled deep in the sugar cane fields, where her 4-year-old son Joey was abducted by notorious serial killer Simpkins (Jack Ellis), and is now presumed dead.

On hearing the news that Simpkins had died and her son's DNA was found on his property, the emotionally damaged Hana rents a small farmhouse in the valley near to where Simpkins lived and mounts her own investigation.

Her next-door neighbours, John (Martin Sacks) and Elenore Drake (Genevieve Lemon), own the surrounding cane fields.

When Hana starts to see mysterious children in the town's eerily rolling fields, her emotional state fragments even further. But her obsession to uncover the truth also starts to reveal the town's darkest secrets.

The 101-minute, MA15+ film also stars Chris Haywood, Rob Carlton, Eddie Baroo, Sam Parsonson, Bryan Roberts and Jeremy Waters.

Sweet River is Byron Shire resident Justin McMillan's directorial debut and the creator of the original film story.

"For a long time, I've been fascinated with the power of fear as a storytelling tool. After seeing A Quiet Place, I completely reconsidered the way I looked at the horror genre and was inspired to write a psychological horror story with an emotional message," he said.

Some scenes were shot in late 2019 in Byron Bay and Tweed Heads, with further locations around Condong and Billinudgel.

The film's screenplay was written by Marc Furmie (Terminus) and Eddie Baroo (Black Sails, Son Of A Gun), produced by Ashley McLeod and distributed by Filmink Presents.

Sweet River premieres this Saturday in Netflix.