A man has pleaded guilty to drug supply.
News

Psych test ordered for Northern Rivers drug supplier

Aisling Brennan
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to supplying almost 30g of ice in a month across the Northern Rivers.

Peter Maurice Cooper, 47, was arrested in March following a police investigation into the supply of methylamphetamine in the Ballina area.

When Cooper appeared via video link on Monday in Lismore District Court, he pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug on more than three occasions in the Ballina and Goonellabah areas.

The court heard Cooper, between February 26 and March 25, 2020, supplied the probated drug on 19 separate occasions, ranging from 0.35g to 3.5g at a time.

Cooper also pleaded guilty to supplying $80 worth of cannabis and unlawfully possessing stolen property, with both matters expected to be considered at sentencing.

Police had located and seized jewellery, bikes, power tools, and watches – all alleged to be stolen property, earlier this year.

Cooper’s defence lawyer, Tracey Randall, told the court she had requested a psychological report for her client but due to a COVID-19 backlog, he wouldn’t be able to undergo the assessment prior to February.

Ms Randall said Cooper had a “long-standing ADHD diagnosis”.

Cooper will return to Lismore District Court on March 10.

drug supply charges lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

