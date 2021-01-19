Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A West Ballina man is accused of leading police in a dramatic car chase.
A West Ballina man is accused of leading police in a dramatic car chase.
News

Psych test ordered for man accused of dangerous pursuit

Aisling Brennan
18th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A West Ballina man accused of leading police on a dangerous pursuit through several Northern Rivers towns will have his mental health assessed.

Kenneth Pitt, 31, was arrested on Friday and charged with 14 offences.

These include four counts of taking and driving a conveyance without consent, an aggravated act of driving a motor vehicle with a person inside, driving a vehicle while having never been licenced, two counts of engaging in a police pursuit, aggravated robbery using corporal violence, aggravated enter dwelling with intent, two counts of resisting or hindering police and driving recklessly or furiously or in a speed or manner dangerous.

Police will allege they were alerted a white Mitsubishi Mirage was stolen near a Kerr St, Ballina shopping centre about 10.15am on Friday.

Officers found the vehicle and began a pursuit, but this was terminated shortly afterwards due to alleged dangerous driving.

Mr Pitt allegedly abandoned the car and then tried to carjack another vehicle about 10 minutes later, before stealing a nearby Kia Rio.

It will be alleged Mr Pitt drove in an erratic and dangerous manner for two hours through Ballina, Alstonville, Goonellabah and Lismore.

At times, he is alleged to have crossed to the wrong side of the road and onto a footpath toward pedestrians.

Police said the Kia was involved in multiple minor collisions during the string of pursuits.

Police deployed road spikes and they said the Kia was found crashed and abandoned on Ravenswood Drive, Goonellabah.

Mr Pitt was arrested a short time later in Bellara Court.

He is yet to lodge any formal pleas to his charges.

Mr Pitt did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused on Monday when his matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered Mr Pitt undergo a psychiatric report before his next court appearance on March 15.

lismore local court northern rivers crime police pursuits
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Force of nature': Tributes flow for former INXS manager

        Premium Content 'Force of nature': Tributes flow for former INXS manager

        News After his shock death, Chris 'CM' Murphy has been remembered as a brilliant visionary who loved Ballina and had plenty of ideas for our region.

        Best of Ballina shire: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Ballina shire: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Food & Entertainment Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Ballina shire?

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

        Premium Content Man, 76, arrested after police find 36kg of cannabis in car

        Crime Police had stopped the man for an early-morning random breath test