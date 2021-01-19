Psych test ordered for man accused of dangerous pursuit

A West Ballina man is accused of leading police in a dramatic car chase.

A West Ballina man accused of leading police on a dangerous pursuit through several Northern Rivers towns will have his mental health assessed.

Kenneth Pitt, 31, was arrested on Friday and charged with 14 offences.

These include four counts of taking and driving a conveyance without consent, an aggravated act of driving a motor vehicle with a person inside, driving a vehicle while having never been licenced, two counts of engaging in a police pursuit, aggravated robbery using corporal violence, aggravated enter dwelling with intent, two counts of resisting or hindering police and driving recklessly or furiously or in a speed or manner dangerous.

Police will allege they were alerted a white Mitsubishi Mirage was stolen near a Kerr St, Ballina shopping centre about 10.15am on Friday.

Officers found the vehicle and began a pursuit, but this was terminated shortly afterwards due to alleged dangerous driving.

Mr Pitt allegedly abandoned the car and then tried to carjack another vehicle about 10 minutes later, before stealing a nearby Kia Rio.

It will be alleged Mr Pitt drove in an erratic and dangerous manner for two hours through Ballina, Alstonville, Goonellabah and Lismore.

At times, he is alleged to have crossed to the wrong side of the road and onto a footpath toward pedestrians.

Police said the Kia was involved in multiple minor collisions during the string of pursuits.

Police deployed road spikes and they said the Kia was found crashed and abandoned on Ravenswood Drive, Goonellabah.

Mr Pitt was arrested a short time later in Bellara Court.

He is yet to lodge any formal pleas to his charges.

Mr Pitt did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused on Monday when his matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered Mr Pitt undergo a psychiatric report before his next court appearance on March 15.