Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the Brisbane’s Correctional Centre, demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.
Crime

Protesters rally outside prison

by Hayden Johnson
20th Jun 2020 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACK Lives Matter protesters have descended on the Brisbane Correctional Centre at Wacol demanding indigenous inmates be freed and better living conditions provided.

About 60 protesters met at Wacol Station this morning before driving 500 metres to the boundary of the nearby prison.

Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson
Dozens of Black Lives Matters protesters have gathered outside a Brisbane prison. Picture: Hayden Johnson

Queensland Police officers are flanking the protesters, outside the prison who are chanting "stop black deaths in custody".

"We're here for you my brothers, stay strong," the protesters are shouting.

"No racist police."

Banging inside the correctional centre suggests the prisoners can hear the chant.

More to come.

Originally published as Protesters rally outside Brisbane prison

black lives matter protest prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Aviation training taking off in the Northern Rivers

        News WOLLONGBAR Tafe is now delivering essential skills for the aviation industry, launching an new course with hands-on practical learning.

        FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: New Woolworths ready for grand opening

        Breaking PHOTOS: More than 10 semi-trailer loads of groceries have been unpacked and put...

        Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        premium_icon Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        News It's hard to imagine Michael Balderstone living anywhere else