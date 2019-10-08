Menu
A man is suspended from the Story Bridge in Brisbane as part of climate change protests,
Environment

Protester's bizarre apology gift

by Stephanie Bedo and Shannon Molloy
8th Oct 2019 11:58 AM

Climate change protests are planned across Australia today, with organisers promising 'disruptive' action to raise awareness of the cause.

If you got stuck in Sydney this morning, we hope you at least got some honey for your troubles.

"We understand today we are disrupting the city and we apologise for that," said beekeeper Paul Hoskinson who was handing out "sorry honey".

"As a way of apologising for the disruption we've created sorry honey.

"We want to deliver our message to Sydney and the rest of the world non-violently."

Me Hoskinson travelled four hours from Wingham on the NSW Mid North Coast to take part in the protests.

"Living in a regional area in NSW we're in severe drought and I'm really worried," he said.

The group has now gathered to continue its chanting outside Town Hall.

 

Protester hands out 'sorry honey'.
