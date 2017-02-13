Protest and legal threat leaves lake plans on hold

An estimated 200 people turned out to protest work planned for Lake Ainsworth.

THE redevelopment of a lake at Lennox Head has been placed on hold after a legal threat was aired Friday ahead of a public protest yesterday.

The works were scheduled to commence today but a protest group advised Ballina Shire Council on Friday it would seek an injunction to stop the works planned for Lake Ainsworth unless the council voluntarily postponed the project for two weeks.

The council responded on Saturday by putting on hold the closure of the road on the eastern side of the lake, landscaping and laying of concrete footpaths, until February 27.

Eastern Lake Road Committee president Pip Carter said at least 200 people gathered yesterday to protest against the works.

Among those who attended the protest were Ballina Shire Council mayor David Wright and fellow councillors Keith Williams, Ben Smith and Stephen McCarthy.

PROTEST: Protesters rally against the planned closure of the road to the east of Lake Ainsworth. contrib

Mr Carter said the group is keen to retain and revitalise the road that runs between Lake Ainsworth and the beach so visitors can park close to the water.

"What we would love is for the council to invite us as stakeholders and say to us 'what would you do with that area?'," Mr Carter said.

"We don't want any court action with the council because then they'd be fighting us with our ratepayers' money."

Residents' Association member Beth Hansen said she was the "lone voice" at the rally in support of the redevelopment.

Supporters say the project would beautify the area, improve stormwater management and lake health and improve accessibility for the disabled to picnic tables.

"I would prefer to support the nine decisions of two lots of councils we've democratically elected," Ms Hansen said.