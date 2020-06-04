Menu
Queensland Police Service.
Proserpine man ‘attempted to ignite gas cylinder, fuel tank’

Jordan Gilliland
4th Jun 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
A Proserpine man has been charged with seriously assaulting a police officer after he threatened to ignite gas cylinders and fuel drums.

A police spokesman said police attended a Proserpine residence about 8pm on May 31 where a 54-year-old man was allegedly making threats.

The man then allegedly attempted to set alight a gas cylinder and three fuel drums and had to be restrained by police.

He was charged with serious assault on a police officer and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

 

ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT WITH PIPE

About 11.15pm on May 29 a Proserpine man, 39, was allegedly located in possession of a glass pipe.

Police said the pipe had been used to smoke methamphetamine.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

