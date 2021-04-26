Props to film studio for plans to hold a garage sale

Northern Rivers residents will have access to buy props, sets and even motor vehicles used in TV and film shootings completed locally.

Byron Studios operations manager Steve Bocking said the idea is to reduce the footprint of the business, but also to give access to cheap building materials for local residents.

“A lot of the materials that we have after the sets are pulled down are recycled and reused,” he said.

“With the rest, there will be a sale.

“Soon the local community will be welcome to come in and buy materials that are more or less brand new, installed in a film set, briefly filmed and then we are done with them.

“Hopefully, there will be a lot of cheap building materials available.

“At the moment there is a bathroom as part of the set, never been used, never been plumbed in, but it’s all there, and it will probably be sold soon.



“We’ll let people know once the art department is finished with everything, and we will open our doors to whoever wants to come and buy it.”

Mr Bocking has been a Ballina Shire resident since 2003 and moved to Alstonville not long after.

Byron Studios is leasing the Alstonville Cultural Centre from Ballina Shire Council for two years, and Mr Bocking liaises with the local community besides managing the normal operations of the studio.

The Alstonville Library continues operating normally in the building.

Byron Studios operations manager Steve Bocking.

The Alstonville resident took on the job before the studio opened officially, and now he spends his days watching stuntmen jumping off the roof of the Alstonville Cultural Centre.

“That’s a normal day for me now, while a sword fight is breaking out in the shed,” he said.

‘The riggers are incredible, hanging tons of equipment to the roof every day, and it’s using old building skills.”



Mr Bocking said the nature of the entertainment industry means that some of the requests he has to fulfil locally can be quite specific and unique.

“We try to keep the focus on Alstonville, but then if I can’t source it here or Ballina, we then look around the Northern Rivers,” he said.

“Because of the speed this industry works at, we don’t source quotes as such, we just find the right people and get it to happen quickly.

“This industry tends to build everything it needs from scratch, and it’s never anything normal.

“A production we are working on right now used stunt vehicles and motorcycles, and they looked out of this world, they started as normal motorcycles that were bought locally but then they spent thousands of dollars building three identical motorcycles, one of them to crash, and being able to watch these professionals doing such strange jobs is fascinating.”