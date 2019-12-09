Menu
A proposed expansion of part of Emmanuel Anglican College at West Ballina has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council.
News

Proposed school expansion goes on public exhibition

Liana Turner
9th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
A PROPOSED expansion for Emmanuel Anglican College will be considered by Ballina Shire Council.

A development application for the proposed works, worth almost $590,000, will be on public exhibition until December 17.

The DA was submitted by planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of the school on November 25.

The proposed works include an expansion to the Horizon Drive, West Ballina school’s S-Block, which is used as an arts building.

This would make way for a home economics classroom and allow for landscaping and infrastructure servicing, according to the application.

Visit the council’s website to view the DA and have your say.

Lismore Northern Star

