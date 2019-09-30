Menu
Login
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
The RBA's August mortgage figures are worrying.
Business

Property lending softens again: RBA

30th Sep 2019 12:26 PM

The pace of lending to property buyers grew only slightly in August, below the rate in July, according to statistics from the central bank that have defied economists' expectations.

The numbers showed overall private sector credit grew 0.2 per cent - below market consensus forecasts of a 0.3 per cent rise - and that credit for mortgages increased 0.2 per cent compared to a 0.3 per cent rise in the previous month while credit to business was up 0.2 per cent and personal credit fell 0.2 per cent.

The financial aggregates data released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Monday indicated overall credit rose 2.9 per cent over the past year as housing credit grew 3.1 per cent - the slowest growth rate since records started in 1976 - and business credit gained 3.4 per cent as personal credit fell 3.4 per cent in the 12 months to August.

economym finance lending mortgage rba real estate

Top Stories

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Measles alert for Northern Rivers after child diagnosed

    Health SYMPTOMS for the highly infectious but preventable disease don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment Bushfires have already caused devastation to the Northern Rivers