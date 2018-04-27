Menu
Tiffani Brooker riding number 5, Pennion at Coastline BMW 3 Series 2yo Classic Qtis Added Stakes Plate.
Promising Coast jockey injured after horse dies during race

Chloe Lyons
18th Feb 2018 2:44 PM
A RISING star in the Coast jockey scene has been hospitalised after the horse she was riding died during a race.

Tiffani Brooker, 24, was riding All Natural in Race 2 at Corbould Park today when he collapsed and died, knocking her unconscious.

The horse's trainer Stewart Mackinnon said he suspected All Natural "hemorrhaged internally", and the treating veterinarian confirmed he had a pulmonary hemorrhage.

 

A horse died and the rider was taken to hospital during race two at Corbould Park.
Ms Brooker is now in hospital, but Mr Mackinnon said she "came around" after the fall and "had full movement".

"I think she's going to be alright," he said.

"We were talking to her."

As for Ms Brooker's future, Mr Mackinnon said she was "one tough cookie" and would likely be back in the saddle as soon as she can.

 

Ms Brooker's career has gone from strength to strength with 202 first place wins currently under her belt.

She is currently apprenticing under award winning trainer Stuart Kendrick.

