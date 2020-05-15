Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The national bushfires royal commission wants to bring together photos and videos taken during the crisis to ensure they form part of the historical record.
The national bushfires royal commission wants to bring together photos and videos taken during the crisis to ensure they form part of the historical record. Life Saver Rescue Helicopter
Environment

Project to bring bushfire images together

15th May 2020 12:45 PM

Photos and videos that capture the harrowing experiences of Australia's bushfires crisis and the recovery efforts will be brought together so future generations understand what happened.

The national bushfires royal commission wants to ensure the stories and images from the unprecedented 2019-20 blazes become part of Australia's historical record.

"The images that tell the story of the 2019-20 bushfires are scattered in the wind," commissioner Annabelle Bennett said.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements on Friday launched its 2019-20 bushfires history project to bring the unique stories and images together.

"We're creating a collection that will allow future generations to understand what happened, and the effect these fires had on Australians," commissioner Andrew Macintosh said in a video message.

Commission chair Mark Binskin said many people have shared photos and videos taking during the recent bushfires with the inquiry.

He said the history project was the chance for people to record their personal experiences and contribute to Australia's historical record.

The commission wants people to submit videos or photos taken during the fires or the ongoing recovery, as well as short video accounts about their experiences.

Originally published as Project to bring bushfire images together

bushfires2020 national bushfires royal commission

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teens as young as 14 slapped with $1000 COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon Teens as young as 14 slapped with $1000 COVID-19 fines

        News Teenagers as young as 14 have been hit with $1000 on-the-spot fines for breaching lockdown laws, leading to Greens MP David Shoebridge labelling the move as “revenue...

        The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        premium_icon The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        News Data shows huge economic impact that crashes have on our community

        Man who led police on chase in stolen car granted bail

        premium_icon Man who led police on chase in stolen car granted bail

        Crime HE was on a community corrections order for a break-in and theft at the time.

        Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        premium_icon Head office reveals why Ballina real estate agency shut

        News A LOCAL real estate agency closed its doors suddenly in April, and now its head...