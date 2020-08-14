Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

A NEW section of road that has only been open for two months is already causing problems for residents.

People who live on Hutley Drive at Lennox Head have sent a petition to Ballina Shire Council, complaining about speeding traffic, safety of pedestrians and noise.

Narelle Hughes sent the petition on behalf of residents.

She wrote: "We are concerned for people, especially children, who try to cross the road near the corner of Silkwood and Hutley Dr intersection.

"There is no signing nor zebra crossings to indicate to the traffic that there could be people standing in the middle of the ridiculous structure that council installed on Hutley Drive after the completion of the new roundabout."

She detailed one incident in which a young boy walking to school got caught in the middle of the road and could not cross.

A woman who went to help him said he was "scared" and "shaking".

"Most of the traffic does not adhere to the 50km/h speed zone," Ms Hughes wrote in the petition's cover letter.

"Myself and my husband have witnessed cars doing 90km/h plus as they drive up and down the street."

A report to the council's traffic committee this week explained the development of the surrounding residential estates, opening of the new Woolworths shopping centre and connection of Hutley Drive to Byron Bay Road had resulted in "significant increases in traffic volumes on Hutley Drive".

"Whilst this is an expected and planned outcome, the traffic has had an unwelcome negative impact on the amenity of adjacent residents," the report states.

In response to residents' concerns, the council has already installed a 50km/h repeater sign near the Silkwood Road intersection, installed a temporary speed check/advisory sign, and installed traffic counters to check speed.

"As part of the construction works for connecting Hutley Drive to Byron Bay Road, council has also provided a pedestrian refuge south of Silkwood Road and provided footpath connections along Hutley Drive and at the Byron Bay Road roundabout to provide pedestrian connectivity between Lennox Head and the Pacific Pines/Epiq shopping centre and new residential areas," the report states.

"The developer has provided bus stops and pedestrian refuge crossing facilities on Hutley Drive adjacent to the new shopping centre as well as protected right turn lanes for traffic turning into the centre."