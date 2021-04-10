Prisons in Anzac Day date change outrage

Prison officers - many of them ex-military - are furious over a management proposal to hold "Anzac Day" two days early, claiming the "disrespectful" move is designed to avoid a clash with weekend prisoner visits.

This year April 25 falls on a Sunday, and an email chain sighted by The Saturday Telegraph has revealed senior staff responsible for jails in the state's north have "set down" Friday, April 23, for organised "Anzac Day formalities".

This year April 25 falls on a Sunday and some prisons have moved Anzac Day services to Friday April 23 to avoid a clash with weekend visits. Picture: Tim Hunter.

While no reason was given in the email from the Cessnock Complex Event Committee, staff claim it is to avoid interruptions with Sunday inmate visits, while also enabling executive staff not on duty on weekends to take part.

But with many prison officers being ex-military - including one who is a former long-serving army lieutenant - the proposal has been met with anger and disbelief.

"Thanks for your email and the effort put into organising such an event for this important day," one officer wrote back.

"I would like to ask the question, since when has this day been observed on any other day other than the 25th April?"

Another officer put it more bluntly: "Shouldn't matter what day it falls on - Anzac Day is the 25th and always will be the 25th."

The maximum security jail facilities at Cessnock. Many NSW prisons are staffed by former military personnel.

Other responses suggested holding Anzac Day on any day other than the 25th was disrespectful for the fallen, while also questioning the need for it to be moved.

"Why would anyone want to commemorate it on the 23rd so that they can commemorate it again on the 25th," another officer wrote.

"It's not a numbers game. It's when we stop a nation to remember the fallen. Not any other date."

The scores of complaints fired off at the jail's events committee include the former army lieutenant, who declared such a proposal should have "never even been a consideration".

His disapproval was noted by another officer, who wrote: "And as far as I'm concerned it's quite disrespectful to even consider it."

One senior prison officer told The Saturday Telegraph it was clear the day was being changed for "convenience".

"Having it on Friday means it won't interrupt with the weekend visits and also means a lot of the executive can take part because most of them aren't rostered on a weekend," the officer said.

The proposal to move Anzac Day services was met with disbelief by many corrections staff. Picture: Josh Mitchell

The Cessnock Complex Event Committee is responsible for organising activities at several jails, including Hunter and Shortland.

In the email sent out on March 31 advising staff of the change of date, the committee noted the jails had "many ex-serving" and "serving military personnel" on staff who "we would like to acknowledge" on the day.

The angry responses led to a flurry of emails from jail managers on the proposed change of date, with one clarifying how a "small" service was also being held on the actual Anzac Day.

In an email sent on April 1, Shortland Correctional business manager Trent Barrett said non-rostered staff could attend Anzac Day ceremonies on Sunday.

"As Anzac Day is on a Sunday this year, a decision was made in consultation with the complex governors to hold a service on the 23.4.21 to acknowledge all past and present service men and women," he wrote.

"This will allow all non-rostered staff to attend Anzac Day ceremonies on Anzac Day Sunday 25th April.

"A small Anzac Day Service will be held on Sunday, April 25, for rostered staff on the complex."



Two days later, on April 3, Hunter jail governor Linda Ferrett sent out an email declaring that if the "arrangement doesn't suit", each prison could make its own plans.

The events committee advised officers with any grievances to make "direct contact", with any issues to be discussed at its upcoming meeting on Monday.

By Friday, the proposal appeared to have been shelved, with the director overseeing prisons in northern NSW - including the Cessnock jails - declaring Anzac Day services would not be going ahead on the Friday.

Originally published as Prisons in Anzac Day date change outrage