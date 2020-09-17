Prisoner to stand trial over alleged murder of fellow inmate

Police will allege Richard Reay killed the Ballina man in a Northern NSW remand centre in June 2019.

Police will allege Richard Reay killed the Ballina man in a Northern NSW remand centre in June 2019.

A MAN charged with murdering a fellow inmate has pleaded not guilty in the Supreme Court.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, is charged with murder over the death of 52-year-old Ballina man Geoffrey Fardell.

Police will allege Mr Fardell was killed while being held on remand at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11, 2019.

Mr Reay, who remains bail refused, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge earlier this month.

He will now stand trial in at the Supreme Court on March 15, 2021 in Port Macquarie.