Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.