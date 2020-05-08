Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Prisoner dead after incident at correctional precinct

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
8th May 2020 5:53 PM

A PRISONER has died after an incident at the Darwin Correctional Centre.

Police and St John Ambulance paramedics were called to the Darwin Correctional Precinct at 1.45pm on Friday after a 32-year-old man was found injured.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

NT Police is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The NT Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokeswoman declined to comment as the matter was a police investigation.

More Stories

correctional centre editors picks prison deaths prisons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        premium_icon 2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

        News The 37th annual Ulysses Rally, which was due to be held in Lismore, has been postponed due to COVID-19 measures.

        Red Cross don’t need your plasma … just yet

        premium_icon Red Cross don’t need your plasma … just yet

        News RED Cross Australia has delayed plasma collection until the end of May after a...

        I want to stop other people being murdered in nursing homes

        premium_icon I want to stop other people being murdered in nursing homes

        News DAUGHTER speaks out as anniversary of mother’s murder approaches.