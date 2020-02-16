Principal’s methods still producing kids who can perform

Tamborine Mountain State High School has emerged from a controversial court case involving its principal to record one of the best OP results in Queensland.

Tamborine Mountain State High School has emerged from a controversial court case involving its principal to record one of the best OP results in Queensland.

THE Gold Coast's Tamborine Mountain State High School has emerged from a controversial court case involving its principal to record one of the best OP results in Queensland.

The hinterland high school, whose principal Tracey Brose has been embroiled in a long-running defamation case against some former school parents, ranked second in the state for OP results, seeing off much more fancied schools including Brisbane Grammar and Brisbane Girls Grammar, which came third and fourth.

Speaking with The Sunday Mail, Mrs Brose said she was proud of her school's strong results, including both OP and non-OP students.

SPECIAL 9-PART REPORT: INSIDE TAMBORINE HIGH'S DEFAMATION CASE

"As principal I am very proud of the hard work in 2019 by both staff and students at Tamborine Mountain State High School," Ms Brose said.

Under Tracey Brose’s leadership, Tamborine Mountain State High School has consistently been a top performer. Picture: Liam Kidston

"The team worked tirelessly … to help every student achieve their individual goals. We would also like to acknowledge the great work of our non-OP students, who without exception, all obtained diploma or certificate course qualifications which have allowed them pathways to university as well or to pursue other career aspirations."

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

Under Mrs Brose's leadership, Tamborine State High has consistently been a top performer. In 2018 more than a third of the school's OP-eligible students achieved OP scores in the top 1-5 band.

The defamation case, which was sparked by parents criticising Ms Brose's methods on Facebook, wrapped up just before Christmas, with a decision expected in the first half of the year.

Some members of the school community stepped in to defend Ms Brose on Facebook.

"To all the critics and the knockers! How do you explain away the fact this school is one of the highest achieving schools in this state if not the country,'' Elizabeth Hele wrote. Former student Sam Lyon-Jones wrote: "Mrs Brose is tough but guess what, she is just getting you ready for the real world."