Royal caught up in another ‘racist’ scandal

PRINCESS Michael of Kent, also commonly referred to as "Princess Pushy", has found herself in the middle of a royal controversy once again.

In a recent article for Vanity Fair, journalist Aatish Taseer, an ex-boyfriend of the royal's daughter, Ella Windsor, opened up about his experience as an almost-royal family member and the unpopularity of Ella's mother, reports Fox News.

"Princess Michael, though generally free of British colonial prejudices, and beyond reproach when it came to me, nevertheless invited trouble out of what felt like a desire to shock," he said. As an example, he said: "Her pair of black sheep in Gloucestershire were named Venus and Serena." The names are apparently a reference to African-American tennis playing sisters Venus and Serena Williams. It's unclear if Princess Michael still has the sheep.

However, he then quickly defended the royal.

"Most everybody thought she was perfectly ghastly but I saw a nice side of Princess Michael. She could be funny, intelligent, generous, and she was a lot more industrious than the other royals."

It is not the first incident where she's been criticised of having racist attitudes, however.

Back in December, the Princess raised eyebrows after donning a Blackamoor brooch at the Queen's Christmas lunch - the first major event for soon-to-be-royal Meghan Markle, who is bi-racial. The brooch the princess wore featured a black figure donning a gold headdress and robe.

Blackamoor art and jewellery romanticises the times of slavery and is considered racially insensitive today.

Princess Michael of Kent wearing the brooch which sparked all the controversy. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

But the royal denied any wrongdoing and later said in a statement through a royal representative that the brooch "was a gift and has been worn many times before".

"Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence."

And while the Princess claimed she meant no direct offence to Meghan Markle, the royal has been known for pushing the limits and has allegedly had previous outbursts of racism.

In 2004, Princess Michael caused another stir when she reportedly told a group of African-American patrons at a New York City restaurant to "go back to the colonies". She later denied making the statement to the New York Post.

"I did not say 'back to the colonies'," she clarified in the article. "I said 'you should remember the colonies'. Back in the days of the colonies, there were rules that were very good."

Several months after the alleged incident, she again denied making a racial slur, telling UK TV station ITV: "I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black."

She added" "I had this adventure [in Africa] with these absolutely adorable, special people and to call me racist - it's a knife through the heart because I really love these people."

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.