‘Princess’ dies after horrific accident

French Princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre has died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash last month. She was 54.

"Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre, born in 1966, has just left us after a month of coma in the Kremlin Bicetre hospital following a tragic motorcycle accident. She died surrounded by her whole family," the family said in a statement via French publication Point De Vue.

Princess Hermine of Clermont-Tonnerre was injured in the road accident on Monday, June 1, according to French news outlet La Voix du Nord.

The 54-year-old actor, author and renowned Parisian jetsetter is the daughter of Charles Henri, the 11th Duke of Clermont-Tonnerre, and Anne Moranville. While she is not officially a princess, Hermine, who is also an author, is dubbed one by the French press and signs her books as "Princesse Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre".

She has two children, Allegra and Calixte, from her decade-long marriage to French businessman Alastair Cuddeford which ended in 2009.

French film producer and friend Thierry Klemeniuk revealed news of the accident in a post on Facebook, asking followers to "pray for our princess."

One of her books: One Day My Prince Will Come.

A statement issued after her death praised the French socialite and author of seven novels, who was also known for her love of Harley Davidson motorcycles.

"All her family and friends will keep from Hermine the memory of a great lady with a big heart who always had time for others," the release read. "It was enough that she entered a party to change the atmosphere and energise all the assistance. She will remain as a reference for the end of the XXth century of an art of living."

Hermine wrote seven books including One day my Prince will come - but where, when and how? with the chapters "The ideal man doesn't exist" and "Be patient … but not too patient".

She described it in an interview with The Telegraph in 2001 as "like a guidebook" on "the lost art of romance".

"In today's world, gallantry seems to have died out," she said. "Men have lost their charm and women have hardened up."

