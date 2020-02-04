Princess continues to sparkle, despite devastating diagnosis

Arianna Baczynski was diagnosed with Leukaemia last year.

Arianna is a bright and happy four-year-old girl, who loves to dress up as a princess.

But on April 1 last year, Arianna and her mum, Bonnie Baczynski's lives changed forever, when the little girl was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

"It was not a very nice April fools," Ms Baczynski said.

"Ari is a determined and resilient child, so she didn't let it stop her from playing, running around and being active."

Bonnie Baczynski’s daughter, Arianna was diagnosed with Leukaemia last year.

Arianna had a history of medical problems related to her blood platelets, but the then three-year-old girl developed cold-like symptoms, sore legs and started going to bed earlier than usual.

At that point her Mum began to investigate.

"Small red pin pricks and bruises started to appear on Ari's back, which is when we realised something wasn't right," Ms Baczynski said.

"The symptoms aligned with meningococcal, so that was a concern at first, but we did not expect it to be this."

Ms Baczynski took Arianna to the emergency room at Gin Gin Hospital, but they were transferred to Bundaberg Hospital for further tests. They stayed for two nights.

The family was then transported to the Lady Cilento Hospital in Brisbane, where Arianna received steroid treatment and chemotherapy.

Ms Baczynski, who was five months pregnant with their third child, her husband and their six-year-old son relocated to Brisbane for nine months.

The Baczynski family.

During this time, the Leukaemia Foundation provided accommodation in a village filled with families going through a similar experience.

Ms Baczynski said it allowed the family to stay together and meant parents could form friendships with others who could empathise.

"We're very grateful for all the Leukaemia Foundation have done … they provided counselling, transportation, gift hampers and allowed us to stay together, which made the process less traumatic for Ari," Ms Baczynski said.

"They don't just assist families, they also have a team of scientists aiming to find a cure by 2025."

Now back in their Gin Gin home, Arianna and her family are adjusting to their "new normal", as the little fighter continues treatment.

Ms Baczynski has registered to shave her hair for the World's Greatest Cure.

"My daughter had the most beautiful, curly, blonde hair and by shaving mine off, I hope to raise funds and show Ari that she is still my beautiful little girl."

Donate at www.worlds greatestshave.com.au