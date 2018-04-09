Menu
Princess Charlotte to make royal history

by The Sun

THE Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth any day now - and the new Royal baby's arrival will be especially significant for Princess Charlotte.

The two-year-old will make history when her sibling enters the world, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, The Sun reports.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expecting a new addition to the family any day now. Picture: AFP
The young princess will become the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne, regardless of whether the Royal baby is a boy or a girl.

The Act means that a female royal's claim to the throne is no longer diminished by the arrival of a younger brother.

The young princess will become the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne, regardless of whether the Royal baby is a boy or a girl. Picture: AFP
It states: "In determining the succession to the Crown, the gender of a person born after 28 October 2011 does not give that person, or that person's descendants, precedence over any other person (whenever born)."

Interestingly, as a result of the Act, had five-year-old Prince George been a girl, he still would have been next in line to the throne - after his grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge is due this month. Picture: James Whatling / MEGA
Previously, the 1701 succession act stated that brothers would always come before their sisters when it came to who was first in line to the throne.

Last month we told how Prince Charles fuelled rumours that his wife Camilla Parker Bowles might become queen, after a statement saying she will become "Princess Consort" was removed from his website.

Meanwhile the Queen has more faith in Prince William and Harry than she does in son Charles, according to Andrew Morton's book.

This article appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

princess charlotte the royals

