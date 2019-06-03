Prince Louis’ first royal gig

PRINCE Louis will be making his first official royal engagement this month.

The youngest of Kate and William's children will attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony next weekend, according to The Sun.

The event celebrates the Queen's official birthday with hundreds of soldiers, musicians and horses on parade and ends with the royals watching the RAF fly-past from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

With the extended family all gathering on the infamous balcony, in previous years it has provided glimpses of the young Cambridge's.

Prince Louis is set to attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony next weekend. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty

Princess Charlotte, now four, made her debut in 2016, and her big brother Prince George, now five, in 2015.

And now the one-year-old will make his debut this year alongside his siblings.

But this year could be extra special for the other younger royals as well, as it could be the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage with their parents.

The Queen and senior royals ride in horse-drawn carriages as they lead the parade down The Mall, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously riding with other family members.

Prince William and Harry first rode in the carriage with Princess Diana when they were four, so if the younger generation stick with tradition we could see the young prince and princess riding to Horse Guard's Parade.

The birthday celebration, on June 8, will also see Meghan Markle ending her maternity leave and returning to official duties.

The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed baby Archie in May with Prince Harry, will be attending her first royal engagement just 31 days after giving birth.

The mum-of-one was last seen two days after giving birth, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented Archie to the world.

Meghan made one of her first official royal engagements at the Trooping last year after marrying Prince Harry last May.

It comes as a royal biographer claims the British public is unimpressed with Meghan's "extravagant" spending.

According to biographer Angela Levin, Meghan spent an estimated $740,000 last year, and so far this year $550,000 was shelled out for a baby shower and $5.5m for a home renovation.

Meghan made one of her first official royal engagements at the Trooping last year. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"The Queen is known to be frugal and some members of the British public have baulked at a proportion of their tax going towards what they consider to be frivolity," Levin said.

Meanwhile, royal watchers says Harry and Meghan are looking for the right people to help turn them into a "global power couple".

The couple have lost so many staff that they are looking for "his and hers" aides from the Foreign Office.

A royal source said: "The Foreign Office as an organisation bears a lot of resemblance to the structure of the Royal Household, which is why staff are often selected from there.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be doing a lot of travel so an appointment from this administration makes sense."

This story has been reproduced with permission from The Sun.