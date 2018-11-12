Surprise turnover in Meghan and Harry’s team

Three of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s close royal aides have reportedly quit. Picture: Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP

In just six months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly lost three close palace aides.

Meghan's personal assistant, identified only as "Melissa", is understood to be the latest staffer to quit her post, sending shockwaves through the royal couple's offices.

According to the Daily Mail, a Kensington Palace source confirmed it was a "real shock", asking: "Why would she want to leave such a prestigious job so soon?"

Harry and Meghan have lost three key staff members recently. Picture: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

While the Palace wouldn't comment on reports of her resignation, a source paid tribute to her, saying she will be "missed by everyone in the royal household".

But Melissa's not the only one leaving.

The publication also claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's private secretary Samantha Cohen is also preparing to exit her role.

Ms Cohen accompanied the couple on their royal tour last month. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Originally from Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, Ms Cohen, 49, had been one of the Queen's "most trusted" staffers for almost 20 years when she was tasked with giving Meghan a six-month crash course in how to be an effective member of the royal family.

She took on the role in May - after Meghan and Prince Harry married - and made the move from Buckingham Palace to Kensington, where the newlyweds reside.

Ms Cohen was reportedly hand-picked for the job of royal adviser to Meghan, as she transitions into her new life as a duchess, after rising through the ranks from the Buckingham Press Office to private secretary for the Queen.

Samantha Cohen accompanied Meghan and the Queen on their first joint engagement earlier this year. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Melissa and Ms Cohen's resignations follow that of Edward Lane Fox, who was formerly Harry's "right-hand man", but quit in recent months after 15 years in the job.

As a source told the Daily Mail, it's beginning to look like an alarming trend.

"To lose one member of the household could happen to anyone. To lose three in a few months is starting to look like a stampede."