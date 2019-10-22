Prince Andrew was Epstein ‘trophy’

Prince Andrew arriving at Murdoch University in Perth. The royal is the subject of a new documentary about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: AAP

Jeffrey Epstein "collected" important people to impress elite society - and Prince Andrew was his ultimate "trophy," according to a socialite who knew them both, according to the New York Post.

"Jeffrey collected people. He was almost addicted to collecting important people," Lady Victoria Hervey said in a new documentary about the two men, The Prince and The Paedophile, according to the UK's Metro.

Video footage shows Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partying with cheerleaders in 1992. Epstein liked to “collect people” says a former friend. Picture: Supplied

"He liked to impress people. So, the British Royal Family, can you imagine? This was his biggest kind of trophy," Hervey said on the documentary for Channel 4's Dispatches set to air on Monday night 10:00pm GMT.

Hervey had dated Andrew briefly in 1999, the year the royal says he first met moneyman Epstein - with the socialite also meeting him through her then-friend, and Epstein's accused madam, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She has previously claimed that she had dinner in London with Andrew and Epstein - along with Bill Clinton and President Trump.

An unnamed friend of Epstein said in the documentary that he warned the convicted paedophile against inviting Prince Andrew to visit him in 2010 - following Epstein's stint in jail for sex with underage girls, according to the Daily Mail.

"'They will attack Prince Andrew for being your friend, and each of you will lose. This is a lose-lose,'" the friend says he warned Epstein.

"And I remember him saying, 'No one will know,'" the friend added.

Soon after, the pair were photographed together in Central Park and the prince was filmed at Epstein's Upper East Side mansion.

Andrew, now 59, later told friends that the New York trip was to end his relationship with Epstein and has admitted the his visit was "a mistake and an error."

The prince has denied the accusations made against him in the scandal and also insisted he had no clue there was a dark side to his friend, who hanged himself in a Manhattan prison in August.

"At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction," Andrew has said.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.