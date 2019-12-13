Menu
Politics

Press freedom report delayed again

by Finbar O'Mallon
13th Dec 2019 8:30 PM

A parliamentary report on press freedom has been delayed until next year having been previously marked for release by December.

Parliamentary intelligence committee chair and Liberal MP Andrew Hastie has blamed a late submission from media stakeholders for the hold-up.

"The committee has been working to thoroughly consider the issues presented to it since July," Mr Hastie said on Friday.

"The committee will consider this new evidence and expects to report early in the new year."

The inquiry is reviewing how police powers and national security laws are hampering press freedom in Australia.

The committee is also expecting more submissions from Home Affairs and the Australian Federal Police.

The 63 page submission has proposed detailed amendments to Australian laws which would exempt journalists reporting under national security laws, as well as the right to contest search warrants so as to protect sources.

Findings were expected to be delivered next week after the committee was granted a fortnight's extension at the end of November.

