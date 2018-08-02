Little girl dead after dog mauling

A young girl has died after a dog mauled her face.

UPDATE: A LITTLE girl has died after she was mauled by a dog in central Victoria, two hours east of Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to Neerim Junction, in Gippsland, just before 6.30am this morning to reports the 14-month-old had been bitten on the face.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics from a road crew and an air ambulance attempted to save the little girl but she died at the scene.

The girl was bitten on the face by a German Wirehaired Pointer, Victoria Police confirmed.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said officers were still talking to people who might've witnessed the incident.

"As you can imagine it's quite an emotionally charged scene," Victoria Police said.

The girl sustained life threatening injuries but died at the scene.

The dog has been seized by the local council and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The girl was attacked at a country property in Victoria.

