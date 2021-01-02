Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Traffic mayhem about 10.30am along Wharf St, Tweed Heads heading into the Griffith St Coolangatta checkpoint when the border bubble expanded on October 1, 2020. Photo: Jessica Lamb
Traffic mayhem about 10.30am along Wharf St, Tweed Heads heading into the Griffith St Coolangatta checkpoint when the border bubble expanded on October 1, 2020. Photo: Jessica Lamb
Health

Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

Liana Boss
2nd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Tweed Shire councillor has written to the NSW and Queensland Premiers urging them to work out a solution for the impact of the border restrictions on healthcare access.

Cr James Owen has written to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and her Queensland counterpart, Annastacia Palaszczuk, expressing his ongoing concerns.

"I write in relation to the difficulties being experienced regarding access to and from the Tweed Heads Hospital resulting from traffic gridlock due to the re-establishment of NSW/QLD border checkpoints," Cr Owen wrote.

"I am writing to request that the NSW and QLD State Governments work together to implement, as a matter of urgency, a priority dedicated access, to and from, the Tweed Heads Hospital for patients, staff, people seeking treatment, and emergency service vehicles.

"The Tweed Heads Hospital serves residents of both NSW and QLD who reside in our border

community.

"If border checkpoints are going to be in place long term, a solution to alleviate these issues, and to ensure the safety, health, and wellbeing of the community, must be prioritised."

More Stories

covid-19 restrictions gladys berejiklian james owen northern rivers health premier annastacia palaszczuk queensland border closure the tweed hospital tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Zac Efron buys multimillion-dollar NSW property

        Premium Content Zac Efron buys multimillion-dollar NSW property

        Property It looks like Zac Efron is here to stay with the Hollywood star putting down permanent roots in Australia with a multimillion-dollar property purchase.

        Shock border closure sparks 13-hour New Year journey

        Premium Content Shock border closure sparks 13-hour New Year journey

        News Mad rush after last minute decision to shut Victoria’s borders

        NYE in Lismore: Food delivery car stolen, drunken youths

        Premium Content NYE in Lismore: Food delivery car stolen, drunken youths

        News IT was a case of no food delivered for McDonalds customers after a delivery car was...

        Failure to use indicator allegedly leads police to drug bust

        Premium Content Failure to use indicator allegedly leads police to drug bust

        News Man charged with drug-driving allegedly had almost $22,000 in car