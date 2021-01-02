Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

Traffic mayhem about 10.30am along Wharf St, Tweed Heads heading into the Griffith St Coolangatta checkpoint when the border bubble expanded on October 1, 2020. Photo: Jessica Lamb

A Tweed Shire councillor has written to the NSW and Queensland Premiers urging them to work out a solution for the impact of the border restrictions on healthcare access.

Cr James Owen has written to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and her Queensland counterpart, Annastacia Palaszczuk, expressing his ongoing concerns.

"I write in relation to the difficulties being experienced regarding access to and from the Tweed Heads Hospital resulting from traffic gridlock due to the re-establishment of NSW/QLD border checkpoints," Cr Owen wrote.

"I am writing to request that the NSW and QLD State Governments work together to implement, as a matter of urgency, a priority dedicated access, to and from, the Tweed Heads Hospital for patients, staff, people seeking treatment, and emergency service vehicles.

"The Tweed Heads Hospital serves residents of both NSW and QLD who reside in our border

community.

"If border checkpoints are going to be in place long term, a solution to alleviate these issues, and to ensure the safety, health, and wellbeing of the community, must be prioritised."