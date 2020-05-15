Premier’s concern: Two cases, Qantas flight alert issued

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there were two new cases of coronavirus overnight, as an alert is issued for passengers on a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

It comes ahead of restrictions easing across the state from tomorrow, with up to 10 people able to dine at a restaurant or cafe and Fraser Island, Moreton Island and North Stradbroke Island all to reopen this weekend for day trips.

Of the cases overnight, one was an old case, with the new case detected in Rockhampton.

"It is of some concern," the Premier said.

"We are not out of the woods."

The number of infections in Queensland has risen by just 11 since Sunday, most being interstate cases added to the state tally, with zero new positive tests on Thursday.

Of the 1054 cases recorded in Queensland, only 17 people are yet to recover.

It comes as NSW authorities have issued an alert to people on a Qantas flight from Brisbane with a potentially infections passenger.

The alert was issued for anyone on board flight QF537 to Sydney on May 12, which landed at 4.05pm.

From Saturday, public parks, playgrounds and barbecues will reopen as the state emerges from isolation.

Beauty salons will also be able to open to 10 clients at a time for some services.

Waxing, laser treatments, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials and cosmetic injections are allowed, but clients will have to wait a little longer for spray tans and sauna treatments.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home, increasing to 500km for those in the outback. From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25. However, a return to normality is still weeks away.

"I know a lot of people think we can just open up tomorrow and everything is back to normal, but it can't be back to normal straightaway because we are still dealing with the health crisis," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

