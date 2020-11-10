Premier unveils new Queensland Cabinet

Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed her new look Cabinet on Tuesday, with three MPs joining the frontbench, including the youngest Minister in Queensland history.

Three new MPs will be added to Annastacia Palaszczuk's cabinet, with all of them coming from each faction within Queensland Labor.

The Premier unveiled her new look Cabinet on Tuesday, which includes the addition of Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon, Townsville MP Scott Stewart and Nudgee MP Leanne Linard.

All three MPs come from each faction in the party, with Ms Scanlon hailing from the Left, Mr Stewart from the Right and Ms Linard from Old Guard.

The Premier said they were strong performers and promised to allocate portfolios on Wednesday.

Ms Scanlon will be the youngest Cabinet Minister in Queensland history, saying it was a great opportunity to join the frontbench.

Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon will be the youngest Cabinet Minister in Queensland history. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Ms Palaszczuk addressed her new Caucus at Parliament House in Brisbane, where she was met by a standing ovation from her MPs before they endorsed the new Cabinet.

"Everyday I get up and the people of this great state and they inspire me and I hope they inspire each and everyone of you," she said.

"It's going to be tough work and it's going to be hard work."

Deputy Premier Steven Miles will become the new State Development Minister, while current Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath will move into the health portfolio.

Mr Miles said it had been a privilege to be the Health Minister, saying it had been 56 days since the last locally acquired coronavirus case in Queensland.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles will become the new State Development Minister. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The Deputy Premier said while the state needed to remain vigilant against COVID-19, the virus was currently under control in Queensland.

He said he was honoured that Ms Palaszczuk had asked him to play a role in the economic recovery of the state.

"Thank you for trusting me with this new job," Mr Miles said.

Ms D'Ath also said it was an honour to pick up on the work of Mr Miles as the state's new Health Minister.

She said she was looking forward to working with Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and that her priority was to support Queensland's health staff.

Ms D'Ath described it as a huge task.

Cameron Dick meanwhile will stay on as Treasurer.

Mr Dick will also take on the investment portfolio, which he said would send a message to the world that Queensland was open to business.

The Premier said she expected the Ministry to be sworn in on Thursday.

Ms Palaszczuk insisted all of the Cabinet appointments were her decision.

None of the new ministers even know what Ministry they will be heading up yet.

All existing Ministers will stay in Cabinet, but a significant reshuffle is expected.