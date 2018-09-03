Premier trainer back in winning form

Jockey Jim Byrne guides Splitter into the Ipswich enclosure after his winning ride.

TONY Gollan, the Ipswich premier trainer for the past four seasons, took a while to do so but managed his first winner for the new season at Bundamba.

Four-year-old mare Splitter was Gollan's successful runner and Jim Byrne was in the saddle last Wednesday to collect a winning double for the day.

Splitter has won twice at Ipswich and in total has had three career wins from 14 starts.

Half of those career starts have been at Ipswich where the return has been the two wins and four seconds.

Splitter's career earnings are now $76,000 with a good portion having been earned at Ipswich.

Byrne moved to three season wins during August after winning the previous race aboard Thunderous Strike.

Only one jockey has secured more wins at Ipswich in August. That is current premier hoop Jeff Lloyd.

He collected his fifth winner for the month aboard Stella Victoria, for trainer Robert Heathcote late in the day.

Micheal Hellyer, Jim Orman and Luke Dittman all managed three winners in the first month of the new season.

Unique Dunn double

MATTHEW Dunn picked up a double at Ipswich last Wednesday despite there being eight individual trainers with a win chalked up over the eight races.

The reason for this - two trainers of the same name.

Matt Dunn, from Murwillumbah, won the second race of the day with Thunderous Strike.

That gave Jim Byrne the first of his winning double.

Thunderous Strike started as a $1.70 favourite and made it one win and one second from just two career starts.

The last race of the day was won by Matthew John Dunn, from Beaudesert, with Beau Arrow ridden by Rikki Palmer.

Beau Arrow was a $2.10 favourite and collected his second win at his second career start - both at Ipswich.

It would seem probable that both Matthew Dunns will search for suitable Ipswich targets with both gallopers showing such an affinity for the track.

Track renovations

THE plan for the impending track renovations was communicated to a number of stakeholders on Wednesday in an effort to get the word out on an upcoming change to the track.

Ipswich track supervisor Sean Tou met with jockey representatives to explain the works about to occur and the impact those works will have on the Ipswich track.

The works are basically a continuation of the spreading of sand over the surface of the course proper which commenced in April this year.

The aim is to return to the surface of the track the cushion which was eliminated after the works of Racing Queensland in 2014 to correct undulations following the 2011 floods.

Stirring finish

THE Melbourne Spring Carnival commenced at Caulfield last weekend with the running of the Group 1 Memsie Stakes.

Vega Magic, the winner of the 2017 edition, hit the front soon after straightening but was collared in the last 50 metres to run fourth in a stirring finish.

Humidor, who pushed Winx in a close Cox Plate last year, collected his third top level scalp at big odds just in front of fellow Group 1 winner Kementari.

Darren Weir trained the winner and third place as Caulfield and Melbourne Cups ruling favourite Kings Will Dream put in another slashing trial, this time under weight for age and Group 1 conditions.

Having won the listed Mornington Cup earlier in the year this import is qualified for the Caulfield Cup and should get in with a favourable weight.

Next meetings

The first Ipswich Spring meeting is on Wednesday, prior to Friday programs on September 14 and 21. The AGM race day on Wednesday, September 26, completes the month's racing at Bundamba.