Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Casino's Ollie Fisher with a copy of the letter he sent to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Casino's Ollie Fisher with a copy of the letter he sent to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Premier makes personal call to boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

Susanna Freymark
9th Apr 2020 3:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT year old Ollie Fisher sat on a bench next to the river to wait for a call from Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

He was unperturbed by the television cameras filming him.

It’s not every day a kid from Casino gets a call from the state premier.

Ollie was on a mission. He was worried Easter bunny wouldn’t be able to visit his home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

His mother Rachel Fisher said he’d seen the premier of Western Australia on television assuring children that Easter bunny would be sure to visit their homes.

“What about NSW?” Ollie asked his mum.

“Ollie is very literal,” Ms Fisher said.

He is on the autism spectrum and already had to cancel a trip to Brisbane to watch his beloved Magpies footy team play live on screen and his birthday party was cancelled, she said.

The thought of no Easter bunny was too much to bear.

Ollie Fisher's mother Rachel Fisher talks to the TV cameras about the letter her son wrote to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak. Ollie in his favourite tree. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Ollie Fisher's mother Rachel Fisher talks to the TV cameras about the letter her son wrote to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak. Ollie in his favourite tree. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

He wrote a long letter to the premier offering to leave hand sanitiser for the Easter bunny.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the premier was so touched by how personal Ollie's letter was she asked for an Easter egg to be delivered to him.

Mr Gulaptis met with Ollie, while keeping in mind social distancing, and gave Ollie a football, chocolate egg and some hand sanitiser as well.

Then Ms Berejiklian called.

She thanked Ollie for his letter, telling him he had highlighted what many children were concerned about.

“You’ve made everyone feel so much better, I’m very proud of you,” Ms Berejiklian.

Then she asked to speak to Ms Fisher.

“You’ve got an amazing boy,” the premier said.

“So many other kids have written to me because of the example Ollie made.”

While NSW is confined to home this Easter, the premier was keen to reassure all the children in the state that Easter bunny would be safe to visit their homes to leave chocolate eggs.

Ollie Fisher wrote to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak and Chris Gulaptis MP bought a letter from Gladys Berejiklian, an Easter egg and football to Ollie's Casino home. Pictured with St Mary's school princiapl John O'Brien next to Ollie's favourite climbing tree. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Ollie Fisher wrote to the premier about Easter Bunny coming to visit during the coronavirus outbreak and Chris Gulaptis MP bought a letter from Gladys Berejiklian, an Easter egg and football to Ollie's Casino home. Pictured with St Mary's school princiapl John O'Brien next to Ollie's favourite climbing tree. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers community gateway
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        premium_icon INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        News SOME of Ballina Council’s biggest projects have been put on hold in an effort to free up millions of dollars.

        Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        premium_icon Cross-Border Commissioner says closing NSW won’t help

        News “THE rules are very clear. The restrictions … prohibit people coming on...

        Northern Rivers residents dob on holiday-makers

        premium_icon Northern Rivers residents dob on holiday-makers

        News Local police swamped with calls about non-essential travellers

        'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        premium_icon 'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        News Casino man accused of impersonating police officer