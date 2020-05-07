Premier hoses down Mother's Day gatherings hope

Lockdown restrictions won't be lifted in time for Mother's Day, the premier has warned, despite National Cabinet expected to advise states to ease gathering rules.

Just three new cases of the virus have been confirmed in NSW in the past 24 hours from a record 10900 tests and while Premier Gladys Berejiklian says life will soon begin to feel "much more normal," it won't happen before Sunday.

"Without wanting to be the bearer of bad news, whilst National Cabinet is considering easing the restrictions from Friday in terms of the national guidelines, I doubt that NSW will be in a position to implement anything before Mother's Day," Ms Berejiklian said.

Despite the unwelcome news, Ms Berejiklian did remind people that two adults - and children - are still allowed to visit other people's homes if they want to see their mother this weekend.

"That's a huge step forward from what would have happened a month ago. To all mothers out there, please know that you will be able to accept those visitors."

The premier also confirmed that life will gradually return to normal across NSW throughout May and June with a continual easing of restrictions.

"Life will feel much more normal than it does now."

Ms Berejiklian also thanked the state's residents for heeding her call to get tested for the deadly disease, with a record-breaking 10,900 people swabbed since Wednesday.

Despite the huge increase in tests - up from 8,000 the previous day - just three new infections were detected - all of which were contracted from known cases.

"There wasn't any community to community transmission. That's a good result," she said.