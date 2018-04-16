Queensland entering golden age: Premier

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has used her highly-anticipated closing ceremony speech to spruik Queensland to the world - declaring the state is entering a "golden age" and "nothing can stop us now".

The Premier, controversially snubbed for a speaking role at the opening ceremony in favour of GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie, seized her moment last night to push the state's revived tourism message to a global television audience.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks on stage during the closing ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP/Darren England

"The world has seen Queensland at its best, where life is beautiful, - beautiful one day and perfect the next,'' Mr Palaszczuk said.

She also drew parallels between the natural beauty of both the state's beaches and Great Barrier Reef to the sportsmanship of Australia's 10,000 metre runners, who stayed to cheer the distant last runner across the line in their final, in what was regarded as one of the magical moments of the Games.

"Beauty comes in many forms,'' Ms Palaszczuk said.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate gives his speech. Picture: Getty

A buoyant Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, and Mr Beattie also spoke, with Mr Tate declaring: "We were awesome."

Mr Beattie told the audience the Gold Coast had set a standard for future Games.

"Together we have made beautiful history. And I I say to the Gold Coast, the world loves you,'' he said.

Ms Palaszczuk delivered her address despite the fallout over the decision to snub her of a spot in the opening ceremony, with a senior source connected to the Premier telling the ABC that "they (Commonwealth Games Federation) can jam" the closing ceremony.