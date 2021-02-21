Preliminary rounds for FFA Cup announced

BEAUTIFUL GAME: Football Far North Coast teams including Rovers and Byron Bay are again expected to be a force this season in the 2921 Men's Premier League.

BEAUTIFUL GAME: Football Far North Coast teams including Rovers and Byron Bay are again expected to be a force this season in the 2921 Men's Premier League.

It's the news that players, officials and fans of the beautiful game on the Far North Coast have been hanging out for.

Northern NSW Football has conducted draws for preliminary rounds two and three of 2021 FFA Cup.

The draws were broadcast live on Wednesday afternoon, with 57 teams from across

Community and HIT Northern League One football involved in the draw, representing all

seven NNSWF Member Zones.

The competition has been split between a Northern Zone and Southern Zone.

The Northern Zone features 17 teams representing Football Far North Coast, North Coast

Football, Football Mid North Coast and Northern Inland Football member zones.

The Southern Zone is made up of 29 Community clubs from Hunter Valley Football,

Macquarie Football and Newcastle Football member zones as well as 11 HIT Northern

League One clubs.

In the only round two Northern Zone match, sole FFNC representative Byron Bay FC will host Pacific Palms Panthers from Football Mid North Coast.

In round three matches, Coastal Premier League champions and Football Mid North Coast

club Port Macquarie United will face Northern Inland Football's sole representative, Oxley

Vale Attunga.

Meanwhile, Coastal Premier League premiers and North Coast Football representatives Coffs City United will host the winner of Byron Bay and Pacific Palms.

Round two matches will start for Northern Conference from the weekend ending Sunday, March 14, while Southern Conference matches start from Sunday, March 21.

There will be seven knockout rounds to decide the two NNSWF representatives that

qualify for the national round of 32.

The 10 National Premier Leagues Northern NSW clubs will enter the competition at round

four.

The next draws will take place on March 22 (Northern Conference - rounds four and five)

and April 14 (Southern Conference - round four).

For the full list of preliminary rounds two and three fixtures visit here.