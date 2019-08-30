Pregnant woman’s jail floor horror

The moment a baby arrives is one most mothers cherish forever.

But 26-year-old Diana Sanchez will remember the birth of her son Jordan for all the wrong reasons.

The mum, who was being held in Denver County Jail over identity theft-related charges when she went into labour, claims she was denied any medical help as she screamed her way through the agonising birth.

Distressing CCTV footage of her labour taken from her cell has been released as Ms Sanchez launches legal action against the US city and county officials for enduring a situation she said was "indescribable".

A woman in Denver has launched legal action after claiming she was forced to give birth in her prison cell alone and without any medical help. Picture: Supplied / KDVR

"I felt helpless. Nobody was helping me. There were so many people there and nobody lifted a finger basically," Ms Sanchez told KDVR about her ordeal on July 31 2018. "That pain, it's just, it's indescribable. What hurts me more is the fact that nobody cared."

Ms Sanchez had been taken into custody two weeks earlier over identity theft-related charges, according to the Denver County Sheriff's Department.

CCTV footage shows she gave birth at 10.44am, almost six hours after she first told a guard she was going into labour.

CCTV footage of Diana Sanchez shows her appearing to cry out for help and no one coming to her aid. Picture: Supplied / KDVR

The guard is said to have refused to come to her aid even after her waters broke an hour later.

Just moments after she delivered Jordan without any medical assistance or pain relief, a male nurse, who was reportedly watching the labour unfold from outside the cell, walked in and picked up her newborn son.

Ms Sanchez's lawyer Mari Newman told KDVR: "(He) picks up the baby as though he's never seen one in his life.

"I mean, the lack of any sort of compassion is astounding."

It was only after giving birth that staff called for an ambulance, Ms Sanchez claims.

The footage — released as part of her legal action against the prison — shows the moment her baby was born as she lay in her cell completely alone. Picture: Supplied / KDVR

Lawyers for Ms Sanchez filed legal action on Wednesday, saying the jail's staff knew she was giving birth but made a conscious decision not to take her to the hospital after she was booked because it was "inconvenient".

County jail staff members Rachime Herch, Nina Chacon, Alexandra Wherry, Michael Hart, Tysen Garcia and Justin Albee are also named in the suit in addition to the city and county of Denver and the Denver Health Medical Centre, according to local reports.

She had been in prison for two weeks at the time of son Jordan’s birth over identity theft-related charges. Picture: Supplied / KDVR

A Denver County Sheriff spokeswoman said Sheriff Patrick Firman "immediately ordered Internal Affairs to conduct a review to understand what happened" after Ms Sanchez delivered her baby, adding they "provide comprehensive medical care at both of our jails".

The spokesman also conducted an internal review that concluded staff "took the appropriate actions under the circumstances and followed the relevant policies and procedures".

The jail has since updated its policy to stipulate that an emergency ambulance must be called for any inmate who goes into labour.

