Pregnant woman’s desperate virus plea

A desperate mum-to-be with coronavirus has revealed she is "fighting for her baby's life" in a harrowing hospital video.

British woman Karen Mannering can be seen battling back tears in the video as she tells how medics dealt her the "horrendous" blow that she has pneumonia in both lungs.

And the 39-year-old, who is seven months pregnant with a baby boy, has desperately begged her fellow Brits to listen to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and not leave the house, warning: "You're going to kill someone."

Struggling to breathe as she lies in a hospital bed, Karen, from Herne Bay, Kent, tells the camera: "I've just been told that I have COVID-19 and I've been ill for two weeks.

A mum-to-be has posted a harrowing hospital video while battling coronavirus. Picture: Facebook.

"I've been in hospital now since Saturday and today is Wednesday," she says.

"I have pneumonia in both lungs. and I'm fighting for me and my baby.

"I have three kids at home and a husband, that I can't see. I don't know where I've caught it from but I'm very ill."

The heartbreaking footage has been watched by more than 25,000 people and shared a further 4000 times since it was posted online.

Brave beauty therapist Karen said she now fears for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

The mum-to-be said: "It's not worth going out.

"I'm telling you now, if you're going to see your friends for a stupid beer on the sea wall because the weather's nice, you're going to take this home and you're going to kill someone; one of your family members.

"Stop going out, and listen to Boris. Stop going out. It's not worth it."

Karen Mannering has pneumonia in both lungs. Picture: Facebook.

Pregnant women have been classed as a "vulnerable" group - meaning they are more at risk of catching the deadly disease.

Drastic government lockdown measures include only those with vital jobs travelling to work and Brits being advised to leave their homes only for essential shopping or exercise.

It comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Australia surpasses 3000.

State and territory leaders have beefed up police enforcement to crack down on returning travellers to ensure they are self-isolating, and of businesses to ensure social distancing directives are being followed.

