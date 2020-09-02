Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

by Erin Lyons
2nd Sep 2020 7:51 AM

 

 

A 46-year-old man will face court today accused of violently assaulting several members of the public at random, including a woman who is seven months pregnant.

Officers who were patrolling Corrimal St, in Wollongong, just before midday on Tuesday spotted a man who was allegedly punching members of the public.

Police were told he deliberately barged into the pregnant woman knocking her into a fence. She escaped unharmed.

The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google
The pregnant woman was allegedly shoved into a fence. Picture: Google

There were no other injuries as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment, before being transported to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with common assault.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as Pregnant woman randomly assaulted: cops

More Stories

assault crime nsw pregnant woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        70 jobs at Casino meatworks, hundreds with blueberry farm

        70 jobs at Casino meatworks, hundreds with blueberry farm

        News THERE are literally hundreds of jobs on offer on the Northern Rivers right now.

        Five reasons to keep border shut even when Qld wants it open

        Premium Content Five reasons to keep border shut even when Qld wants it open

        News You can tell a Queenslander by the way they can’t handle roundabouts

        POWER OUTAGE: Huge gum tree branch brings down powerlines

        Premium Content POWER OUTAGE: Huge gum tree branch brings down powerlines

        News ESSENTIAL Energy reported the outage just after 2.15pm today.

        Greyhound report shows decline in ‘catastrophic injury’

        Premium Content Greyhound report shows decline in ‘catastrophic injury’

        News AN ANIMAL welfare group is calling for an end to greyhound racing but industry and...