Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Pregnant woman in horrific random attack

21st Nov 2019 8:21 AM

A heavily pregnant woman was hospitalised after a man punched and stomped on her in a Sydney cafe last night in an apparent random attack.

About 10.30pm last night, a 31-year-old woman was with friends at a cafe on Church Street in the centre of Parramatta, in the city's west.

Police said a man approached her table and then viciously assaulted the woman who is 38 weeks pregnant.

"The man allegedly leaned over the table and punched the woman in the head multiple times before she fell to the ground where it's alleged the man stomped on her head," New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Other people at the cafe came to the woman's aid and managed to pull the man off her and hold him until police arrived.

The women said she didn't know the man.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and taken to Parramatta Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

He was refused bail and will appear in Parramatta Local Court today.

The woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead hospital for observation.

More Stories

assault crime paramatta

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Largest fire fighting vehicle in the country supported RFS

        premium_icon Largest fire fighting vehicle in the country supported RFS

        News AIRPORT firefighters helped the RFS keeping the Bora Ridge bushfire from crossing the Pacific Highway.

        Redress scheme results remain in the dark

        premium_icon Redress scheme results remain in the dark

        News Participating institutions claim there is no information available

        Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        premium_icon Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        Opinion Places are burning that have not burned in recorded history

        A link between the business board and the surfing board

        premium_icon A link between the business board and the surfing board

        Business Surfing NSW offers community building partnerships for businesses