Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A pregnant woman and her father-in-law have both been busted drink driving in the same unregistered, uninsured car
A pregnant woman and her father-in-law have both been busted drink driving in the same unregistered, uninsured car
Crime

Pregnant woman, father-in-law busted for DUI in same car

by WILL ZWAR
30th Jan 2020 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PREGNANT woman has been charged with high range drink driving, before her father-in-law was also busted driving under the influence while trying to bail her from the police station.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the woman, 29, was allegedly caught driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.165 per cent in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"About 3.20 (Thursday) morning, a pregnant 29-year-old female was arrested in Katherine for high range drink driving, driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle," he said.

"When she was arrested her father-in-law was in the vehicle with her."

Cmdr Turner said the man then attempted to bail his daughter-in-law but was allegedly caught driving under the influence himself, registering a blood alcohol reading of 0.117 per cent.

"He turned up some time later at the police station to try and bail her however police noticed that he was himself intoxicated," he said.

"He drove the same vehicle the daughter was pulled up earlier in. He too was charged with medium range drink driving, driving and unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle."

More Stories

Show More
court crime drink driving

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driving progress from Alstonville to Sydney

        Driving progress from Alstonville to Sydney

        News FORMER Northern Rivers resident is now working on one of the Sydney’s most important urban projects

        ’Lose your inhibitions’ at Lennox Head’s new studio

        premium_icon ’Lose your inhibitions’ at Lennox Head’s new studio

        News A LOCAL artist is encouraging people to “have so much fun and make the coolest...

        More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        premium_icon More deaths: fears changes on ice could lead to carnage

        News Ice use has skyrocketed but is decriminalisation the answer?

        REVEALED: Melanoma ‘hotspots’ on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon REVEALED: Melanoma ‘hotspots’ on the Northern Rivers

        News What is your cancer risk? Some Northern Rivers residents up to 150 per cent more...