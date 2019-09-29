Menu
Pregnant woman dies after falling from car

by Staff writers AAP
29th Sep 2019 6:10 AM

A pregnant woman has died after falling from a moving car in Melbourne's northwestern suburbs.

The 32-year-old woman died in hospital after delivering a baby, who remains in a critical condition, via C-section on Saturday.

According to police, the man - who is believed to have been known to the victim - was threatening to assault the woman at a home in Keilor Downs just before 1pm, the ABC reported.

"The incident continued in a car and the victim has fallen onto the road as the car was driving around a corner," a police spokeswoman said.

The pregnant woman was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital where she died on Saturday evening.

Items were seen scattered across the road near the scene on Saturday afternoon as police investigated the area.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

For support please contact 1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732 or Lifeline 13 11 14

death editors picks falling from car pregnant woman

