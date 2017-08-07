22°
VIDEO: Samurai sword used in club robbery

Samantha Poate
| 7th Aug 2017 8:35 AM

MONDAY 1.44pm:  A SAMURAI Sword, knives and a bar were used in the armed robbery in Ballina overnight, when two staff members being held hostage including a pregnant woman.

The two victims were a 45 year old male, the RSL's manager, and a 32 year old female staff member.

Police inspector Nicole Bruce said the staff members were forced inside and were detained using cable ties.

"We find this particularly deplorable considering the circumstances, to put any person through this is quite frightening," she said.

"The two victims were not treated for any injuries so luckily they have come through it, however as I said they will be quite upset and distressed about it."

Crime Scene specialists have since been at the site and are forensically examining the scene and analysing the CCTV footage. 

"We certainly appeal for public assistance, someone out there knows who these three offenders are.

"To commit this sort of crime armed with quite serious weapons ... they could quite very well do it again and any person can be a victim," Insp Bruce said.

 

MONDAY 8.35am: A PREGNANT woman and a male were bound with cable ties during an armed robbery on Sunday night.

In a terrifying ordeal, three armed men tied up two members of staff at 8.25pm at the Ballina RSL Bowling Club in Canal Rd, before robbing the safe.

Police Inspector Nicole Bruce said three armed offenders entered the premises after the male staff member was approached while putting out rubbish bins at the back door.

"The two victims, one of whom was pregnant, were bound with cable ties and an amount of money was stolen from the safe," she said.

The offenders are described as being of Aboriginal appearance and aged in their 20s.

The first offender was a male of solid build, wearing a grey jumper with a black hood, baseball cap, black track pants with a white strip, grey Nike shoes, gloves and had a white face covering.

The second offender was a male of slim build, wearing a black hooded jumper, a white t-shirt covering his face, black track pants, flat white Converse-style shoes with a blue and red stripe on the sole and gloves.

The third offender was a male of slim build, black hooded jumper, black track pants, dark shoes, a black face covering and gloves.

Insp Bruce said anyone with any knowledge should contact Ballina Police Station on 6681 8699 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  armed robbery blalina rsl bowls club northern rivers crime police

