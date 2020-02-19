Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PRESUMED DEAD: Tiffany Taylor, 16, was last seen alive in 2015.
PRESUMED DEAD: Tiffany Taylor, 16, was last seen alive in 2015.
Crime

Pregnant teen’s murder trial to begin

Danielle Buckley
19th Feb 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of murdering pregnant teenager Tiffany Taylor will stand trial next week - almost five years after the 16-year-old's disappearance.

Police will allege Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, murdered Miss Taylor on July 12, 2015, at Waterford West after meeting her on an online dating site.

 

Murder accused Rodney Williams.
Murder accused Rodney Williams.

Miss Taylor's body has never been found, despite desperate pleas from her family and extensive searches of Fernvale bushland, where police alleged Mr Williams dumped her body.

Mr Williams was arrested in August 2015 and committed to stand trial in 2018.

The trial will begin on Monday under Justice Ann Lyons and is expected to last at least three weeks.

- NewsRegional

editors picks murder trial rodney wayne williams supreme court trial tiffany taylor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        premium_icon You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        Whats On TICKETS go for sale this week for the world premiere of the show about the highly popular Australian family of dogs.

        Championships come full circle for local legend

        premium_icon Championships come full circle for local legend

        Horses Race meeting dedicated to memory of a favourite son

        Will the Jetstar strike affect local flights today?

        premium_icon Will the Jetstar strike affect local flights today?

        News THE Transport Worker’s Union has announced industrial action across the country.

        Ballina Bombers announce exciting new major sponsor

        Ballina Bombers announce exciting new major sponsor

        News “We always struggle, because we are in a competition where the fees that are...