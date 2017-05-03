24°
Prawn Festival no shrimp event

3rd May 2017 6:00 AM
The Ballina Prawn Festival is on this year on November 11.
The Ballina Prawn Festival is on this year on November 11.

THE 2017 Ballina Prawn Festival has found a new friend with regional tourism and events marketing specialists Tilma Group partnering with the Ballina Chamber of Commerce to deliver the event at Missingham Park on Saturday, November 11.

In its fifth year, the 2017 festival will again be supported by the Ballina Shire Council and, for the first time, Destination NSW, showing growing support and credibility in the region's flagship event. 　

Tilma Group has offices in both NSW and Qld and for managing director Linda Tillman, the opportunity to work with the locally iconic festival that celebrates the home of the Big Prawn was personal.

"I grew up in Alstonville so I am excited to be able to work alongside my team to build on the existing festival format and take it to the next level,” she said.

"It is an event with huge potential to drive tourism growth into the Northern Rivers”. 　

The Chamber's Executive Officer and Prawn Festival founder, Nadia Eliott-Burgess said that the time has come to take a more strategic approach to the development of the festival with a real focus on destination marketing.

"As a Chamber we are very proud of what we have created for the local community and visitors,” she said.

"It is extremely rewarding that our event has now attracted the support of Destination NSW to help us achieve our vision of a nationally recognised iconic multi-day event in the future and we cannot wait to see how it grows with the guidance of Linda and her team.”

Tilma Group will be planning full steam ahead for this year's event from May 2017.

For all festival details visit the website http://www.ballinaprawnfestival.com.au/

　

