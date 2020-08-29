Powerful, evocative exhibition comes to Lismore Gallery

Exhibition curator Kelli Cole spoke to the Northern Star ahead of Body Language opening at the Lismore Regional Gallery

LISMORE Regional Gallery is launching a powerful and evocative exhibition of indigenous art which features pieces from across Australia.

Body Language is the first major touring exhibition to come to Lismore from National Gallery of Australia and features work from more than 30 indigenous artists.

Exhibition curator Kelli Cole said that the exhibition was a demonstration of the pride and joy that indigenous people have in their culture.

"The western desert dot painting is what everyone assumes Aboriginal art is and every indigenous language group has their own style of artwork and it's about how Aboriginal people identify," Ms Cole said.

"Everyone (displayed at the exhibition) is telling a similar story in the sense it is about how we identify as Aboriginal people."

Ms Cole said she hoped visitors to the exhibition would enjoy the diverse representation of indigenous culture.

"I hope they enjoy it, I really do hope that by seeing it that if they don't already know and they are curious, they go and do a bit more reading about Torres Strait Island and indigenous people, we've got extraordinary heroes."

Ms Cole curated the works from more than 8000 indigenous works held at the National Gallery of Australia.

"As Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, we are very proud of our heritage and who we are, I think I am the person I am today because I can tell these stories and that I can talk about something I am so passionate about," Ms Cole said.

"It was really exciting but I wanted to make sure when Aboriginal people come into this exhibition they can see themselves reflected back from these works."

The exhibition is set to open on Saturday August 29 and runs until November 8, admission to Lismore Regional Gallery is a suggested $5 dollar donation.