Powerball jackpots to record $20m tonight

Powerball is offering a huge $20 million prize tonight after jackpotting for three weeks in a row.

Punters will have the chance to pocket $20 million tonight - the fourth time the Powerball jackpot has reached that staggering sum this year.

Just weeks after a Dromana couple scored an incredible $80 million prize, Powerball has soared once again. It has jackpotted for three weeks in a row now after no entry had the seven winning numbers and all-important Powerball number needed to win division one.

The last time an Aussie lottery player scored a division one prize of $20 million in Powerball was back in April when a Narre Warren man took out the entire prize pool after waiting five days to claim his prize.

The unnamed man initially thought lottery officials were "joking" when he was informed of his good fortune.

"This just can't be right. I didn't expect this news. When I scanned the ticket, and they told me they couldn't pay it in the store, I thought it was because it had been cancelled - not that I had won $20 million," he said at the time.

"I buy an entry every week, and I only ever check my tickets when I put the next entry on, but I've been a bit out of routine at the moment.

One in 10 adults are expected to have a ticket for tonight’s draw. Picture: The Lott



"It's just unbelievable. I still can't get my head around that this news is real.

"I'm sitting in my car, shaking. I think I'll have to sit here for a while to calm down before I drive home."

The Lott spokeswoman Bronwyn Spencer urged players to register their entries for tonight's draw to ensure the winner is notified as quickly as possible.

She said officials were expecting one in 10 Australian adults to buy an entry.

"Both our $80 million division one winners and our previous $20 million winner held unregistered tickets, meaning we had to wait several days for them to come forward to claim their prize," she said.

"Imagine walking around with a ticket worth $20 million and not realising? That's the reality if you don't register your ticket.

"We recommend registering your ticket so not only can we call you to break the exciting news, but so your prize is secure. For players who are registered, we recommend ensuring your contact details are up to do date."

She said there would be 20 million reasons to answer your phone after the numbers are drawn tonight.

Powerball draw 1263 closes at 7.30pm AEST tonight.

Tickets can be purchased at any licensed lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via the Lott mobile app.

Originally published as Powerball jackpots to record $20m tonight